MILTON — P. Lin Davis is being remembered by friends as a family man who was dedicated to community service, and his profession.
Davis, an attorney, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Brick Kepler said his family has been friends with the Davis family for several generations.
"Lin's dad, Preston Davis, asked my grandfather (Parse Kepler) to drive Lin's mother Isabel to Geisinger Medical Center, when she was near due with her pregnancy, with Lin," Kepler recalled.
"There was a heavy snowstorm," he continued. "(Preston Davis) only trusted my grandfather... That was the snowstorm that caused the '36 flood... That's how I always remember what year Lin was born."
Preston Davis founded a Milton law firm — today known as Davis, Davis and Kaar — in 1931. P. Lin Davis joined the firm in 1961.
The friendship between the Davis and Kepler families has continued to flourished. Kepler noted that P. Lin Davis was a "close friend" of his.
"He and his (late) wife Meg were at our wedding, 49 years ago," Kepler said. "I've really had a fairly close association with him since that time."
Kepler, the former owner of the Professional Drivers Academy of Milton, said Davis was a counselor for him.
Eventually, Kepler became a member of the Broadway Buglers, a card-playing club that Davis was also involved with.
"He was a good card player," Kepler recalled. "Once a month, before the (COVID-19) pandemic, we would meet for cards on a night where one of the card players would play host. That was always a fun time of recollection and card playing.
"There were a lot of card-playing sayings that Lin had, that would come out."
The Davis and Kepler families were also Penn State football fans.
"My father (Lou Kepler), and Preston and Lin all were avid Penn State fans and had tickets together for a long time," Kepler said. "I remember sitting right in front of Lin at some of those football games."
Both Kepler and Davis were members of the Milton Masonic Lodge and the Milton Rotary Club.
Fellow Rotarians remember Davis for his passion for sports, and serving the community.
Rick Coup, Milton Rotary Club president, said Davis remained active in the club, attending his most recent meeting about one month ago.
"He was very active, much of the time quietly contributing to the organization in many ways," Coup said. "He was involved with the audits of Milton Rotary, lots of different aspects."
Coup first got to know Davis after Coup graduated from college and started working for the real estate division of his family's business, The Coup Agency.
"He was an attorney that was doing real estate closings," Coup said. "I would meet with him in that capacity, and then through Rotary."
He describes Davis as someone who was "very knowledgable."
Coup also noted that Davis was the club's longest active member, as he joined in 1961.
"He and his wife hosted several Rotary exchange students over his membership in Rotary," Coup recalled, of Davis. "He was a Paul Harris Fellow with two sapphires, which means he contributed to the Rotary Foundation."
Davis was also known for giving a sports report at each club meeting.
"It started after Phil Jones retired from the club," Coup recounted. "Phil did, basically, the Penn State report. Lin took it over and was fairly comprehensive, in covering all different sports, college, professional, high school, local."
Coup, Kepler and Rotarian John Huckaby all noted that Davis had a passion for Penn State wrestling.
"Lin loved wrestling," Coup said. "Lin loved to go to the Penn State wrestling matches, and went to some of the national championships."
"Lin liked taking the Penn State Wrestling Club bus to the nationals every year, because it gave him an opportunity to do a lot of reading," Huckaby recalled. "I think he really enjoyed that."
Hucaby also recounted one of his first encounters with Davis, as a fellow Rotarian.
"It was on Pancake Day, the first Pancake Day that I had anything to do with," he recalled.
On Election Day each November, the club has traditionally held a pancake dinner fundraiser.
As soon as Davis saw Huckaby walk in to help with the fundraiser, he stopped him.
"(Davis) said 'follow me,'" Huckaby recounted. "He said 'take your coat off... In the end, you'll be glad you did. You won't smell like a pancake.'"
Huckaby noted that Davis advised him to store his coat in a room separate from where the pancakes were being prepared, so it wouldn't pick up the aroma of the food items.
"(Davis) always said his wife — when he was working the Pancake Day and got home — would always tell him to take his clothes off," Huckaby fondly remembered.
Mike Kaar, Davis' partner in the law firm, said Davis was caring, intelligent, and dedicated to his career field and the community.
"He worked tirelessly for his clients," Kaar said. "People got to know him personally over the years."
He said Davis continued to work up until about two months ago.
"He was a smart fellow," Kaar said. "He was dedicated to his family and the law, and his sincere personal religious believes. He wasn't a showy person, a very private person."
According to Kaar, Davis was a member of the Milton Lutheran Parish.
"His (legal) practice encompassed what we typically call small-town family law practice," Kaar said. "Real estate, domestic work, small corporations, businesses, will, estates and trusts.
"He had numerous municipalities he worked for," Kaar continued. "He was a (Northumberland) county solicitor for some time."
Among the municipalities Davis represented, Kaar said his business partner was the Delaware Township solicitor for about 50 years.
"He had a high sense, a sincere sense, of ethics of his work and of the law," Kaar said. "When I'd ask him a question... if it involved some ethical considerations, he would point that out."
Davis also had a sense of humor, Kaar recalled.
"He did not like lawyer jokes," Kaar said. "He could handle and laugh at jokes against himself, but he didn't like lawyer jokes. He thought the law profession was noble."
Davis was also technically savvy.
"He was good with a computer," Kaar said. "He was not an old-fashioned guy. He worked a lot with the computer, teaching himself to do a lot of things."
Amy Moyer, publisher of The Standard-Journal, said the office of Davis, Davis and Kaar's office has been located next to the newspaper for decades.
However, Moyer first came to know Davis as she was working at the former country club near Milton.
"He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed playing cards with his friends every week," Moyer recalled. "He was always a gentleman, a man of integrity, humility and a great work ethic."
She has continued to interact with Davis on a regular basis, since she joined the newspaper.
"I would see him every day when I came to work, as he made his way to the local newsstand," Moyer said, referring to the former newsstand which had been located nearby, along Broadway.
"I would be getting out of my car as (Davis) walked by," she said. "Some days it was a quick hello as he passed by, and other days a brief conversation. Lin was a great supporter of the Milton community and this local newspaper."
Davis was dedicated to many different aspects of the community.
"He was very generous with his time, and funds with his church, the Milton Lutheran Parish, formerly Trinity church," Kaar said. "He was very active in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts."
Coup noted that Davis struggled with some health issues over the last several years.
"I never heard him make an excuse about that," he said. "He was determined to live life and keep serving others in his many different capacities."
Kepler said his friend "lived life to the fullest, right to the end.
"He's been promoted to glory," Kepler said. "He'll be greeted by many family and friends. I'm sure they're having a glorious reunion."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.