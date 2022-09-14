Greenway partnership contest photos to be displayed

LEWISBURG — A traveling exhibit featuring cultural, historical and recreational images of the Susquehanna Greenway will be on display in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of October.
Twenty-six pieces from the 10th and 11th Annual Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) Photo Contest will be showcased. The contest encourages individuals of all ages and ability levels to go outside, explore, and capture — via photography — the many landscapes, resources, and towns along the 500-mile Susquehanna Greenway corridor, Pennsylvania’s largest greenway.
