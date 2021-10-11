MONTGOMERY — A take-out only turkey dinner will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
The menu will include roast turkey, stuffing, non-instant mashed potatoes, gravy, frozen corn, homemade cranberry relish, pickles, a roll and butter, bottled water and homemade pumpkin pie.
Pre-order of meals is strongly recommended. Contact Joann Murray at 570-547-1340. A limited number of meals will be available without reservations on a first come, first served basis.
