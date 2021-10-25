Milton-based firm orders electric trucks

MILTON — Patton Logistics Group, a provider of supply chain solutions for clients throughout the United States and Canada, has placed orders for its first Volvo VNR electric trucks for use in its transportation division, Watsontown Trucking.
By the end of 2021, Watsontown Trucking will incorporate these trucks into the company’s Virginia fleet, operating out of its Dublin, Virginia Operations Center.
The company will use the zero tailpipe emission trucks to fulfill services to their client, Volvo Trucks North America, at the New River Valley (NRV) manufacturing plant in Dublin.
Every Volvo truck in North America is assembled at the NRV plant, including the Volvo VNR Electric model, which entered serial production there earlier this year.
“As a SmartWay certified carrier, our focus has always been on sustainability and decreasing the carbon footprint of our operations,” said Steve Patton, president of Patton Logistics Group. “This is just one part of our plan to reduce the impact our company has on the environment. Volvo Trucks has the same mission, so we are happy to partner on this milestone initiative.”
Patton Logistics Group ordered two Volvo VNR Electrics, which will be the first battery-electric trucks utilized in the company’s fleet. The trucks will complete 10 to 12 round trips per day in Virginia, averaging about 160 miles per day as they travel from Patton’s newly constructed, 251,000-square-foot warehouse facility to the NRV assembly plant. Patton created 80 new jobs at its Virginia facility in 2021, with plans to add more jobs in Virginia in the near future.
The Volvo VNR Electric’s 264-kWh lithium-ion batteries have an operating range of up to 150 miles. Regenerative braking can increase range by returning power up to 15% back into the battery, depending on the duty cycle. Each night and during downtime such as lunch breaks, the trucks will be recharged at charging stations at the Volvo Trucks assembly plant.
According to Volvo, both the carbon neutral plant and its high-powered electric truck chargers — which can charge a Volvo VNR Electric up to 80% in 70 minutes — are 100% powered by locally produced, renewable electricity.
Watsontown Trucking Company operates a fleet of 425 trucks that perform over-the-road transport, regional haul, and last-mile delivery. The company’s sustainability goals call for additional battery-electric truck deployments in other areas of its operations.
“Electrification is the future of our industry, and we pride ourselves as being a leader. We are happy to partner with Volvo to deploy our first of what we expect to be many battery-electric trucks company-wide,” Patton added.
