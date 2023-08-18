SELINSGROVE — Central Susquehanna Regional 911 recently joined other Public Safety Access Points (PSAP) in deploying Next Generation 911 (NG911), a digital, internet protocol-based fiber optic network that is part of a nationwide effort to improve 911 service and call delivery.

Next Generation 911is designed to improve call delivery to the 911 center for callers and allows dispatchers to more quickly locate callers, and in turn process calls for service more quickly.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.