SELINSGROVE — Central Susquehanna Regional 911 recently joined other Public Safety Access Points (PSAP) in deploying Next Generation 911 (NG911), a digital, internet protocol-based fiber optic network that is part of a nationwide effort to improve 911 service and call delivery.
Next Generation 911is designed to improve call delivery to the 911 center for callers and allows dispatchers to more quickly locate callers, and in turn process calls for service more quickly.
“Our agency strives to provide the best possible service in handling thousands of calls every month for police, fire and emergency medical services,” Operations Director Jon Gray said.
According to Technical Services Director Chad Aucker, “This new technology not only will enhance our ability to do that, but will better connect us with callers using newer technology cellular devices, as well as other PSAPs in the region when we need to share resources.”
NG911 is designed to overcome obstacles such as misrouted calls, network problems and overloads, natural and other disasters that occur within a caller’s service area. Using improved geographic information provided at the county level, dispatchers can better identify where a caller is located in order to get them the help they need.
“Callers dialing 911 may not notice the change, but we will,” Aucker said. “The newer system also will improve our ability to communicate with individuals by means other than telephone — such as text to 911 for example.”
In addition, NG911 will eventually allow callers to share photos, video and other information that could be helpful to dispatchers and responders.
Central Susquehanna Regional 911, formed in 2016, serves Snyder, Union and upper Northumberland counties from its headquarters in Selinsgrove. CSR911 dispatches units from 24 fire companies, 17 EMS stations and municipal police throughout its coverage area.
Also on site the day of deployment — joining CSR administration and staff — were Keystone Communications, PEMA, Comtech Satellite Network Technologies, and were county commissioners of the CSR 9-1-1 Joinder Board: Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz, Adam Ewig and Charles Steininger, and Union County Commissioners Jeff Reber, Preston Boop and Stacy Richards.
