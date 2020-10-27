MONTOURSVILLE — A superload is scheduled to be moved during the overnight hours Wednesday, Oct. 28, in Lycoming County.
The 15.5-mile move will originate from Montoursville to Wahoo Drive in Williamsport.
The load is classified as a superload due to its weight and dimensions. It weighs 93,000 pounds, is nearly 100 feet long, 25 feet 4 inches wide, and 14 feet 6 inches high.
The move is scheduled to occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The travel route will include: Route 2014 eastbound (Broad Street) in Montoursville, Route 2045 northbound (Fairfield Road) in Fairfield Township, Interstate 180 westbound, Route 3007 (Pine Run Road) in Woodward Township, Route 220 northbound in Woodward Township, and Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) in Williamsport.
Motorists should expect traffic delays due to the movement of the large load.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.