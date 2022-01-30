MILTON — After switching its secondary campus to a virtual learning model for three days this past week due to a COVID-19 case influx, the Milton Area School District's secondary campus is scheduled to resume in-person learning Monday, Jan. 31.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard lists the following cases, over the last 14 days and as of Wednesday, Jan. 26:
• Baugher elementary: 18 students positive; seven students presumed positive; four staff members positive; and 79 students quarantined.
• White Deer elementary: Five students positive; two students presumed positive; and 23 students quarantined.
• Middle school: Fourteen students positive; 2 students presumed positive; three staff members positive; 80 students quarantined; and three staff members quarantined.
• High school: Thirteen students positive; one student presumed positive; two staff members positive; 56 students quarantined; and one staff member quarantined.
