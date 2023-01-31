HARRISBURG — The representative now serving the 84th Legislative District is remembering Garth Everett as being the same “guy whether he was at home... or at the state capital.”
Everett, the state representative serving the 84th District from 2007 to 2020 died Saturday, his birthday. He was 69.
The man who followed Everett representing the 84th District, Joe Hamm, said there was no one more committed to being a state representative than Everett.
“Everett was the same guy whether he was at home in Lycoming County, or at the state capital; a very fun loving, caring man,” Hamm said. “Garth never told you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear, and he never changed no matter what hat he was wearing at the time.”
He said Everett put family first.
“His family meant the world to him,” Hamm said. “His family came first, then his district, then his country.”
He described Everett as being a mentor and friend.
“I, of course, had experience at the local level as supervisor and board chairman of Hepburn Township, and as the Jersey Shore Borough manager,” Hamm said. “The interactions I had with Garth at the local level were always helpful. He was always willing to listen and helped guide me in my political interests.
“I was the first one he called when he made the announcement that he wasn’t running for state office (again), and encouraged me by saying I would do a good job,” Hamm continued. “That meant a lot to me as we prayed a lot as to where God was leading me. It was really important to me that Garth reached out to me first.”
Hamm said Everett “stood out of the way” when Hamm became a state representative. However, Everett was always available if he needed advice.
“If you would have known Garth you would have known he enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially at his cabin along Loyalsock Creek, and he enjoyed hunting,” Hamm said. “He advocated for the Loyalsock watershed and the Susquehanna River, which was evident when he served on the Chesapeake Bay Commission. He was a champion for the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting.”
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) said “the world is a lesser place” without Everett.
“He was a real mood stabilizer and had a way of bringing common sense to an issue,” Schlegel-Culver said. “During my freshman year as a state representative, we were on a bill regarding sprinkler systems and people were unhappy with not being able to install them. I was getting tons of emails when Garth told me to not be confused by the loud majority. That has always stuck with me.”
Schlegel-Culver said that advice taught her the importance of listening to all sides of an issue.
“He was very methodical in the way he presented his platform, very well planned out, very thoughtful,” said Schlegel-Culver.
She also noted the Everett was always true to his word.
“When he got up to speak there would be a hush that would cover the House floor,” Schlegel-Culver continued. “That’s how much respect Garth Everett commanded in Harrisburg. He was such an incredible man, someone everyone should wish to be like. He will be greatly missed.”
Like Hamm, she also noted that family was a top priority for Everett.
“Garth was very private and very protective of his family,” Schlegel-Culver said. “He really loved his family and looked forward to retirement to spend time with them.”
Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said he and Everett had many similarities.
“Garth and I both graduated from Montoursville high school,” Yaw sad. “I did not know him in school, however, he always made sure to let people know that I graduated first.
“We were both veterans,” he continued. “While I chose not to make a career out of it, Garth did. When Garth got his law degree he worked in the same law firm as I did.”
While Everett was serving as a representative, he and Yaw served on a number of the same committees.
“He was a valuable member of those committees and boards,” said Yaw. “It’s interesting to me that we may have gone several months without talking to each other because of being in different chambers, but when we did get together we were both up to speed with each other within 5 minutes. I think that was very beneficial to our districts that we could work together in that regard.”
He also praised Everett for being sure of himself when he decided to retire from public service.
“His attitude was, I did my job, now it’s time for someone else to take over,” Yaw said. “The only other thing I can say about Garth Everett is, I will miss my friend.”
According to the Pennsylvania State House Archives, Everett was a 1972 graduate of Montoursville Area High School.
He earned a Bachelor of Science in business from the Pennsylvania State University in 1976 and a Juris Doctor from the Pennsylvania University Dickinson School of Law in 2000.
Everett served in the United State Air Force from 1976 to 1997, reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel.
The 84 Legislative District included portions of Union County during Everett’s tenure as a representative.
During his time in the House, was appointed to the Public Employee Retirement Commission from 2009 to 2020, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania board from 2011 to 2020, and the Chesapeake Bay Commission from 2011 to 2020. He served as president of the commission from 2017-2020.
Everett also served on the board of trustees of Pennsylvania College of Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.