Paying tribute to a former state representative

Garth Everett

HARRISBURG — The representative now serving the 84th Legislative District is remembering Garth Everett as being the same “guy whether he was at home... or at the state capital.”

Everett, the state representative serving the 84th District from 2007 to 2020 died Saturday, his birthday. He was 69.

