FALCONER, N.Y. — Less than two months from now, Team USA at the Tokyo Paralympic Games will feature a Bucknell Bison student-athlete.
Rayven Sample, a Bucknell University sophomore student-athlete, will continue to train at his home near Jamestown, N.Y. in the meantime. Sample, who has arthrogryposis, made the team for the men’s 400 meters at the Paralympic trials in Minneapolis earlier this month.
Like the 2020 Summer Olympics, the Paralympic Games were postponed to this year due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The modern Paralympics, first competed in 1960, was founded to emphasize the capabilities of disabled athletes rather than their limits.
Sample said the travel plan is to depart Tuesday, Aug. 10 from western New York state for Tokyo and an acclimation camp. There were no plans to compete between now and Friday, Aug. 27 start of the games.
Meantime, Sample has been training with the aid of Bucknell Coach Richard Alexander and a university strength coach. Both send workouts for Sample, who is also monitored by his high school coach.
“As an athlete, you can kind of tell how the workout goes,” Sample said. “But it also nice having that outside input from somebody watching you.”
Training sometimes includes running with fellow athletes from high school. Sample said a nearby gym has been a good substitute for the Bucknell weight room.
Arthrogryposis, a condition which affects the development of muscles and range of motion, affects each afflicted person in a different way. The term literally means “curvature of the joints.” Though no cause is universally accepted, low amniotic fluid and lack of room before birth may play a role.
Though Sample has usually trained and competed alongside teammates, there have been some changes as his athletic career has continued and competing in para-athletics became more of a possibility.
“Before I went to Bucknell I really didn’t do much strength training,” Sample recalled. “It just didn’t fit in well and I didn’t really try to make it fit in well in high school and I kind of wish I would have more. But at Bucknell I certainly have to have my own program. (Bucknell’s strength coach) has done an amazing job.”
Sample was on the men’s 4X400 meter relay team and was ready to compete in the Patriot League Championships. But a roommate developed COVID-19 just before the championship date and Sample had to step aside.
“It kind of stunk that I lost that opportunity to go to the Patriot League (championships),” Sample said. “It didn’t impact me too much because I knew I still had more to go for the rest of the season.”
Sample noted he would classified as a “T45” athlete due to upper limb deficiencies involving strength, range of motion or limb length involving both arms. He noted that there are many classifications due to the wide range of disabilities, and there are circumstances when athletes compete across classification lines.
Sample also applied to appear in a “universal relay,” an event in which athletes with a variety of disabilities are selected. However, selections are only announced before the games and based on what officials see in an on-site training camp.
A member of the Class of 2024, Sample is considering psychology and education as majors.
