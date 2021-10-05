MIFFLINBURG — Questions about COVID-19 asked frequently in the Mifflinburg Area School District will addressed by physicians.
The district announced that a virtual meeting would be held starting at 7 tonight with log-on information posted at www.mifflinburg.org. Parents were encouraged to submit questions to the district after the meeting was announced.
The district’s virtual health and safety presentation would include input by three physicians from Evangelical Community Hospital.
Questions they expected to field included the need for facial covering if a child is already vaccinated, clarifications about quarantining, the need for social distancing and alternatives to masking. The safety of vaccines versus the risks of young people contracting COVID was among the list of frequently asked questions.
Whether a child will suffer from lower oxygen levels if masked, the efficacy of facial covering and hesitancy of parents to permit their children to be vaccinated were also among questions raised at recent board meetings.
Other questions circulating among community members included the need for sending students home if state education department guidelines were being followed. The effectiveness of remote learning was similarly questioned as well as the judgement of school directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.