LEWISBURG — A rummage sale will be held June 9-11 at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
Sale hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9-10 and 9 a.m. to noon June 11.
