Gospel choir to present 'Hope: It's Been a Long Time Coming'

Soweto Gospel Choir

 Stephen Garnett photo provided by Weis Center

LEWISBURG — Soweto Gospel Choir will present “Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Weis Center.

All attendees are asked to bring a canned food item, which will be distributed to local families in need through Union County Children and Youth Services.

