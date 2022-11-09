Gospel choir to present 'Hope: It's Been a Long Time Coming'

LEWISBURG — Soweto Gospel Choir will present “Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Weis Center.
All attendees are asked to bring a canned food item, which will be distributed to local families in need through Union County Children and Youth Services.
The program features songs that commemorate the freedom movements in two countries, South Africa and the United States. The choir also will perform selected holiday music.
There will be a free-performance talk with a member of the Soweto Gospel Choir, facilitated by Tanisha Williams — the Richard E. and Yvonne Smith Post-Doctoral Fellow in Botany — from 6:40 to 7 p.m., in the Weis Center Atrium.
In a concert of hope commemorating and remembering the freedom movements in South Africa and the United States, the three-time Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir brings joy and inspiration with some of the South African freedom songs that inspired their Rainbow Nation. The performance then transitions to the United States, with beautiful and heartfelt renditions of the music of the civil rights movement featuring works by legendary artists such as Billie Holiday, James Brown, Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield and Aretha Franklin.
Hailing from Soweto (South West Township, South Africa), a town outside of Johannesburg and home of Nelson Mandela and South Africa’s democratic movement, Soweto Gospel Choir continues to inspire audiences around the world with their powerful blend of African gospel, freedom songs and international classics.
The Soweto Gospel Choir was formed in 2003 at the end of the apartheid era and during South Africa’s inspiring return to democracy. Taking part in some of the major historical events in the new democratic South Africa, Soweto Gospel Choir is proud to have performed on many occasions for the former President Nelson Mandela and at his state funeral in South Africa and at the subsequent commemorative service at Westminster Abbey in London. They were similarly invited to perform at the funeral service for the late president’s first wife, Winnie Mandela. The choir’s patron is human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The choir sang at his funeral in January.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Weis Center lobby and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
