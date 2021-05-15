NEW BERLIN — Welding students from Columbia Montour CTC, Williamsport School District and SUN Area Technical Institute, competed recently in a welding competition.
In previous years, students traveled to Pennsylvania College of Technology to compete in person. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 competition was held at each of the competing schools. Judges went to each school to witness the competition and then returned to Penn College with the welded plates to complete the inspection and X-ray of the plates to determine the top six place winners.
SUN ATI welding students took four of the top six awards.
Samuel Spencer, son of William and Brandi Spencer of New Berlin, took first place. Blaine Goss, son of Jessica Knouse of Mount Pleasant Mills and Ethan Goss of Middleburg, placed second. Devin Romig, son of Brian and Kristi Reber of Northumberland, finished in fourth place. Paul Snyder, son of Paul and Anna Snyder of Sunbury, finished in fifth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.