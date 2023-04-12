State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Steven Reinard, 48, of Selinsgrove, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of an incident troopers said occurred at 9:04 a.m. March 19 at South Old Trail and Old School Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
UNION TOWNSHIP — Kashiyah Washington, 25, of Rochester, N.Y., was charged as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 4:29 p.m. April 3 at Dundore Road and South Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County.
One-vehicle crash
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old Richfield man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 1:39 p.m. April 4 along Route 35, north of Ridge Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2007 Volkswagen GTI driven by Cory Cox lost control, went through a yard and struck a tree. Cox was cited with driving on right side of roadway.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Jaden Morris, 28, of Bloomsburg, was charged after troopers said he harassed a 44-year-old Selinsgrove man via text messages.
The incident occurred at 7:14 p.m. April 5 along Greenbrier Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Jasmine Cosme, 32, of Sunbury, was charged after troopers said she assaulted a 33-year-old Sunbury woman.
The incident occurred at 3:20 a.m. April 8 at Sheetz, 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Brandy Mordan, 37, of Middleburg, was charged after troopers said she was found in possession of paraphernalia.
The incident occurred at 2:57 a.m. April 5 at 5307 Middle Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
UNION TOWNSHIP — Sydney Purcell, 23, of Williamsport, was charged after troopers said she was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident was reported at 1:35 p.m. April 7 at 5 Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Kathy Fry, 39, of Beaver Springs, reported the theft of a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500.
The theft occurred between June 1 and Sept. 30 at 11213 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Nicholas Hurd, 31, of Shamokin Dam, reported someone removing $1,300 from his bank account.
The incident occurred at 8 p.m. March 31 at 18336 Route 522, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Lamar Accidental death
LAMAR TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated the accidental death of an unnamed 66-year-old Mill Hall Man, who fell down stairs.
The incident occurred at 3:24 p.m. Feb. 26 along Shortway Road, Lamar Township, Clinton County.
