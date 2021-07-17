Well, it was bound to happen. Mitsubishi has decided to stay in the car business and this week’s test drive is the impressive, all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, delivered in an inspiring, fresh yet sporty design and fully loaded to the hilt.
It’s no secret that after being one of the darlings of the 1980 to 2000 “in crowd” with several of its cars, the Japanese motoring sector of this huge conglomerate fell on hard times. So hard were these “times” it found its motoring offerings reduced to a 3-cylinder subcompact Mirage sedan and a few SUV-style Outlanders. Gone were the twin-turbo, all wheel steer (yes, the four wheels moved) 3000 GT VR-4 sports cars, Lancer EVO (Evolution) and Ralliart performance models that perfected the initial dual-clutch transmissions, and perhaps the most popular of all, the Mitsubishi Eclipse sport cars that roamed the boulevards and were as popular as the Ford Mustang from 1989 to 2011, especially with the younger set.
As things soured financially, Mitsubishi needed some serious help to make all-new models happen. That help arrived recently thanks to Nissan and Renault, who partnered up with Mitsubishi and is something I feel will pay big dividends in the years to come. I expect this joint venture to rival the former Chrysler/Mitsubishi Diamond-Star alliance that started in 1985 and produced numerous successful vehicles thanks to corporate sharing of mechanicals, designers and marketing theories.
For those that remember, the 1990 Mitsubishi 3000 GT VR-4 Twin Turbo was a Dodge Stealth R/T Twin Turbo and available at every Chrysler dealership in the 1990s.
The only difference was Chrysler being responsible for the exterior design while mechanically it was 100% 3000 GT VR-4.
So, instead of a bleak future, Mitsubishi can again focus on delivering the performance, hybrid and electric offerings it lacked, or better yet couldn’t afford to implement. Mitsubishi will again be a serious player during what is sure to be a stunning, evolutionary period of motoring development in the next few decades.
The official name of the current enterprise is Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.
Now, back to the new Outlander.
When we took delivery of our all-new, top-of-the-line Outlander SEL with All Wheel Control (Mitsubishi’s nomenclature for AWD), the redesigned exterior immediately caught our eye as it did many admirers during the week-long test. As for the design, I’ll give the designers a hearty “pat-on-the-back” as it’s a novel, future looking design especially with its front headlight treatment. It’s so different I can’t recall any vehicle on the road to compare it to (which is what I feel the Mitsubishi designers were after to begin with). I feel more people will love it than not.
Based on Nissan’s popular Rogue, the 2022 Outlander still comes with its small SUV class exclusive third row seat. Clearly, it’s mostly for small kids and the family dog, but it differentiates Mitsubishi Outlander as the only small SUV that offers this easily removable third-row seat. I’ll agree this third-row seat is more for “show” and marketing advantages than anything else, although I did sit back there once to see how it was. Thankfully, we weren’t traveling far as it was pretty cramped, but for an emergency, yes indeed this is a seven-passenger vehicle.
The driving feel of the ’22 Outlander is much better than the last generation, with a heavier feel in the steering wheel. Our AWD tester had a really nice interior, too, with many modern upgrades to the dash, gauges and seating. One thing that stays the same is Mitsubishi’s still very important 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty.
The standard and only engine available at this time is the Nissan-designed 2.5-liter injected inline-4 with 181 horsepower and 181 pounds of torque. Now, coming from the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye we tested last week, the Outlander is a big step backwards. Zero to 60 in the Outlander arrives in about 8.7 seconds, the same time it took the Charger to hit 110 (on a private owned, former dragstrip). Still, even with this totally unfair comparison, Mitsubishi needs either a turbo model or, better yet, maybe a V6 in the future engine lineup as it is a bit of a slow poke in its current form.
However, there are always two sides to a coin. Fuel economy numbers are good at 24 city and 30 highway and I wouldn’t be surprised to see both front-drive and AWD models feature more horses soon. Rumors have both a turbo and plug-in hybrid on the drawing board, so we’ll have to wait and see.
Transferring the engine power to the drive wheels is a Sport style, “8-Speed” CVT transmission that feels likes it’s shifting, but it’s really not. Thus far, these newer “fake shift” CVT transmissions are better than ever and not failing at 75,000 miles like they used to. This is good news for those who just don’t like CVTs (like me) but also know they are here to stay as more and more manufacturers use them.
Other major differences on the all-new Outlander are the vehicle dimensions.
Outlander is now two-inches wider, 1.5 inches higher, and a little more than a half-inch longer while the wheelbase is longer by 1.4-inches.
Our SEL was loaded with standard features. Included are 20-inch tires with two-tone alloy wheels, leather steering wheel and shifter cover, 9-inch navigation system, Apple and Android compatibility, 12.3-inch gauge and info cluster, SiriusXM with three free months, six-speaker high def stereo, 3-zone auto climate control, front and rear USB access, smartphone wireless charging, power front seats, and much more.
Another big move forward is standard safety upgrades, all high tech including lane control, cross traffic alert, front collision brake assist, driver attention alert, and Mitsubishi’s Pilot Assist that features adaptive cruise, lane keep,lane departure, traffic sign info, blind spot with lane change assist and more.
Options included $595 for exterior white diamond paint (very nice), and a $2,700 SEL Touring Package that upgrades the stereo to a 10-speaker Bose Premium system, head-up display, heated steering wheel, enhanced leather touches, semi-aniline leather seating, rear sunshade and a really nice power panoramic sunroof. It’s worth the $2,700 extra in my opinion.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 106.5-inches, 3,808 lb. curb weight, 8.4-inch ground clearance, from 11.7 to 78.3 cu. ft. of cargo room, 14.5-gallon fuel tank, and a 2000 lb. tow capacity.
Starting at $25,795 for the entry ES front-drive to our tester’s top line AWD SEL that starts at $33,745, there’s a new Outlander in the small SUV category awaiting your test drive. Your Mitsubishi dealer eagerly awaits your visit to show-off this new SUV and a new era of a company that has decades of respect in car building. I’m happy Nissan/Renault arrived with some much-needed help.
