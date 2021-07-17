Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.