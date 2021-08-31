MIFFLINBURG — The founder and director of a popular trail run and walk to benefit Camp Mount Luther was not concerned by the prospect of heavy midweek rainfall.
The Dandelion Run 5K/10K Trail Race will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Camp Mount Luther, 355 Mount Luther Lane, Mifflinburg. Registration may be completed online via runsignup.com or before the start on the day of the race. However, race amenities will not be available for day-of-race entries.
Founder Joel Heasley said things would likely dry out on what should be a decent day to run. He noted things may still be muddy and a creek on the course may flow more swiftly.
"I think people kind of like it when it is wet," Heasley said. "People say, 'Oh no, it's muddy.' But you hear laughing and carrying on wherever there are high water areas. They're having a good time."
Heasley noted the race was started in memory of his dad, the Rev. Glenn Heasley, who served as assistant bishop of the Upper Susquehanna Synod.
"His passion was small church ministry, church camps and things like that," Heasley said. "Him and mom were heavily involved there. When he passed away, next year we started the race in honor of him."
Heasely said though the online sign up asked people to choose either the 5K or the 10K, participants may change their preferred distance during the race if they choose. There are no limits to size of the field, but Heasley added the gathering at the start would be brief.
