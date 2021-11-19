LEWISBURG — Just about every manufactured product started as a prototype or a model to test whether it can do what was intended.
That fact of modern life was never more evident that it was Thursday afternoon at the Terrace Room of Bucknell University’s Elaine Langone Center. First-year engineering students of several professors not only pitched ideas to attendees of the Design Session II Expo, but also presented working prototypes.
Students were asked to design items meant to support campus sustainability through energy savings, on-campus food production or other channels. Prototypes ranged from compost heat-using devices to solar-powered scooters and computer apps which can integrate energy saving into everyday life.
Clea Ramos was part of a team which developed a prototype of a device which would collect rainwater for use in the campus greenhouse and adjust the ph for optimal use by plants.
“Rainwater is a bit acidic,” Ramos said. “Plants like a ph range around 6.5, but rainwater is a little lower at about 5.5 ph.”
Kaitlyn Trageser said an Arduino, a coded “brain,” would add a ph-raising solution to the collected water which would be held until reuse.
The campus greenhouse was also the focus of a prototype project which coud regulate the temperature of the facility by automatically opening or shutting window as needed.
Aya Tarist, Brendan Near and Jackson Becker devised a system which will more efficiently regulate the temperatrue of the campus greenhouse by opening or closing the windows at the best possible time. Near said the current system was clunky, hard-to-repair, inaccurate and expensive.
“We hooked up an Arduino to a fan and a servo to allow for accurate temperature regulation inside,” Near said. “As the system gets too hot on the inside of the greenhouse the window opens and the fan kicks off, allowing air to circulate through the greenhouse.”
Tarist said the system was set to turn on the servo and the fan at about 75 degrees. She said it was the optimal temperature for plant growth.
Hannah Boffah and Brendan Baganski sought a way to use water heated by solar heaters already on campus.
“We came up with the ‘Grab and Go’ drink station,” Baganski said. “It is a series of heated cup holders that are being heated by water from the solar water heater. It can be implemented at any of the various cafeterias we have on campus, and studetns can come in and get hot coffee any time they want.”
Boffah noted that water used for the demonstration was heated by a substitute for the campus solar water heaters.
