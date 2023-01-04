MIFFLINBURG — Buffalo Township officials confirmed Monday that a forensic audit of township books is still open.
MIFFLINBURG — Buffalo Township officials confirmed Monday that a forensic audit of township books is still open.
Paul Haines, Buffalo Township supervisor vice chair, said the auditors are almost finished and they are “turning over a few stones yet.”
The supervisors noted that the audit is to review the possibility of misappropriated funds. The audit, conducted by Wagner, Dreese, Elasser and Associates, was approved by supervisors at a June board meeting.
The resignation of Paige Curry as township secretary was also approved in June. With her resignation the supervisors approved the audit.
With Curry’s resignation a subcontractor agreement with Peggy E. Hartman-Shields was approved to allow Hartman-Shields to perform the duties of secretary and treasurer.
At Tuesday night’s meeting the supervisors approved the hiring of Tammy R. Wagner for that role for the township.
Haines said Wagner was hired due to an emergency situation with Hartman-Shields.
In other business, the supervisors unanimously decided not to accept an extension request on the Fiddler’s Track property just west of Lewisburg, on Route 192.
The township received a court order on Oct. 21 to have the property — which has been vacant for years — cleaned up by the owner of the property, Deborah Morelli.
Morelli requested an extension to that order from the township. According to James Emery, code enforcement supervisor for the the Central Keystone COG, work on the property to be done by Morelli must include: Boarding up the building, taking down fencing along Route 192 and cleaning the brush around the main building to be clean up to meet code.
Jason Brudecki, attorney with solicitor Peter Madison’s office, said that if the township so chooses it could clean up the property on its own and then put a lien on it. If Morelli fails to pay the lien, the township could sell the property at sheriff’s sale to help pay for the cleanup lien.
The supervisors were also alerted by PennDOT that milling and resurfacing of Route 45 from Forest Hill Road, through Mifflinburg and to the township line will, be conducted sometime in 2026.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
