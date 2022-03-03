Visionary priest passes

At community or board meetings, Hank Barnette would often bring a sealed, white envelope for Daniel G. Gambet, the former president of DeSales University.
“I was charged by Dan to always be on the lookout for good jokes,” said Barnette, former CEO of Bethlehem Steel. “Often, we were in a board meeting with an envelope with Dan’s name on it, which somebody would hand to Dan, and he knew what it was. The only qualification was he was never to attribute the joke to me when he told it — and he told many of them.”
“As we reflect on Dan, he had a wonderful sense of humor and was one of the best public speakers and joke-tellers certainly in our community and beyond.”
Gambet, 92, who served for more than two decades as president of DeSales University, died Monday, university officials announced. Colleagues and friends said Tuesday he will be remembered as an ardent educator, philanthropist and leader who was not only passionate about uplifting the community, but was also an avid golfer who knew how to tell a joke.
Lee Butz, the chairman of the board of Alvin H. Butz Inc. who was heavily involved in the DeSales community for years, and a longtime friend of Gambet’s, called him “the most beloved man in the Lehigh Valley.”
“He grew DeSales University into the excellent institution it is today, and lifted our community by devoting his remarkable skills to so many charities,” Butz said. “His sense of humor is legendary. He had jokes for every occasion and delivered them like a professional.”
University President the Rev. James Greenfield said Gambet’s contributions to DeSales and the region were vast.
“As the university’s second and longest-serving president, he helped to fortify our Catholic, Salesian mission,” said Greenfield. “We pray for the happy repose of his soul and to thank God for Father Gambet’s ministry as an Oblate priest whose impact blessed DeSales University with vision, growth and goodness.”
Ordained in 1957, Gambet joined the university in 1965, serving as academic dean while also teaching history and Latin. When the school opened — it was first known as Allentown College of St. Francis de Sales — there were only 156 students. He became president of the private Catholic university in 1978 and retired in 1999.
“Under his leadership, the university underwent tremendous growth in academic reputation and in size,” according to the university’s website. “The student body grew from 850 to 2,300; graduate education was introduced as well as a broad spectrum of undergraduate majors.”
Gambet was part of the school even before the first brick was laid in the cornfields of Center Valley in Upper Saucon Township, according to a 1999 report in The Morning Call about his retirement. And, under his leadership, the college was named one of the best bargains in American higher education in a 1995 U.S. News and World Report article.
During his retirement, between playing golf and reading, Gambet kept an office at the university as president emeritus and assisted the school with fundraising and community relations.
Tim Neiman, baseball coach at DeSales for over three decades, said Gambet cared deeply for the staff, faculty and students at the university.
“He was an unbelievable visionary,” Neiman said. “I think in the annals of history, Father Gambet will be the picture of growth and the staple, if you will, of what DeSales University has become. … He really had a vision of where DeSales University at the time needed to be and executed a plan to get us there.”
Gambet was not only known for his work at the university. Barnette said he had many roles in the community.
“I’ve known him as Father Gambet, the religious leader. I’ve known him as President Gambet, the president of DeSales. I’ve known him as philanthropist Gambet in many, many different respects,” Barnette said. “I’ve known him as public speaker and humorist Gambet — he indeed was both of those. As a community leader, I’ve known him there. I’ve known him as a friend.”
Whenever Gambet committed himself to a cause or organization, “he performed,” Barnette said, showing up to meetings early and always prepared.
“I’m just deeply, deeply saddened,” he said. “We’ve lost just a great leader and a community friend and personal friend of so many in the Lehigh Valley and elsewhere.”
Similarly, Neiman said Gambet lived every moment trying to do something for others.
“He was truly an amazing man, and he’ll be missed terribly,” he said. “He was a wonderful example, and certainly influenced me in ways I couldn’t even imagine to try to describe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.