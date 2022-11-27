UNIVERSITY PARK — Outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, which struck Pennsylvania in early 2022, have continued into the fall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that as of Nov. 21, avian influenza in 2022 has caused the death of about 50.4 million birds nationally, either directly from the disease or from the culling of flocks to prevent additional spread of the virus. The avian flu-related loss of layers and turkeys has caused supply issues that — combined with general inflation, rising costs for labor, feed and transportation, and the war in Ukraine — have driven up egg and turkey prices for the Thanksgiving holiday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.