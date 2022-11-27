UNIVERSITY PARK — Outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, which struck Pennsylvania in early 2022, have continued into the fall.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that as of Nov. 21, avian influenza in 2022 has caused the death of about 50.4 million birds nationally, either directly from the disease or from the culling of flocks to prevent additional spread of the virus. The avian flu-related loss of layers and turkeys has caused supply issues that — combined with general inflation, rising costs for labor, feed and transportation, and the war in Ukraine — have driven up egg and turkey prices for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Because this virus is still circulating in nature — and may be for some time — all flock owners should have biosecurity precautions in place, according to John Boney, assistant professor of poultry science and leader of Penn State Extension’s poultry team.
Phillip Clauer, associate teaching professor of poultry science and 4-H youth poultry program coordinator for Penn State Extension, explained that biosecurity refers to the preventive measures taken to reduce the risk of introducing infectious agents, such as bacteria, parasites, viruses and other pathogens, into a poultry operation.
He offered the following recommendations:
• Maintain a line of separation around a flock, such as the walls of a barn or coop or a fence.
• Prevent contact between a flock and wild birds and their feces.
• Discourage wild birds from congregating near a flock.
• Avoid places where wild birds/waterfowl may congregate, such as streams, ponds, pastures, golf courses and parks.
• Have dedicated clothes/coveralls and footwear for use only when working with a flock
• Limit visitors to only those essential for business, and keep extra coveralls/boots for visitors.
• Don’t visit other flocks, and limit visits to feed and farm supply stores.
More information about avian influenza, its symptoms in poultry, biosecurity recommendations and instructions for reporting suspected cases is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/avian-influenza.
