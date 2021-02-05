EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Libraries in Union County began distributing reminders to Be Kind this week.
Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator for the Public Library for Union County (PLUC), said the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) recently asked the library system to be a distribution point for Be Kind signs during their “month of kindness.”
Signs for display in yards and wire supports for them were thus sent and were available at no charge starting on the first of the month.
“As a community building people frequently visit, it was a good match,” Dziadosz said. “We are also community partners as they fund our Discover Story Time.”
Seth Joseph, GSVUW director of development and marketing, said the Be Kind idea originated with their Youth Mental Health Task Force.
“(We’re) trying to lift up positive actions and kindness,” Joseph said. “I think it is something we could use right now.”
Joseph said each week of the campaign would have a different theme.
Being kind to peers was the theme of the first week, followed by kindness to essential workers, “people who are different from you,” and kindness to self.
“After being kind to others, I think it is important to be kind to yourself,” Joseph observed. “Make sure you are in the right place to help others as well.”
Dziadosz noted the PLUC and the GSVUW had goals in common.
“A fundamental value of the library is always, equity, diversity and inclusion,” she said. “That also is why we are such a good fit.”
Be Kind signs were also made available at the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and the West End Library in Laurelton. Limited entry to both buildings was permitted.
Meantime, Dziadosz noted that February was Library Lover’s Month.
Checking out a book or other material and pickng it up was a great way to show support. Donations were also always welcome at a time when programs and volunteering were suspended.
Discover Story Time was online for now, but Dziadosz hoped for an in-person return once construction at main branch of the Public Library for Union County was complete and access permitted.
Visit www.unioncountylibraries.org for more information.
