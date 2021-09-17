LEWISBURG — Information filed with the state has confirmed the impending closure of the RR Donnelley plant in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
A WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act filing with the Department of Labor and Industry said about 70 people would be affected by the permanent closure. The effective closure date posted would be during a 14-day period starting Sunday, Nov. 14.
The facility at 1601 Industrial Blvd., Lewisburg, was known for producing government forms and other items. The company had advertised locally for employees until about a year ago. Calls and email messages left with the parent company have not been returned.
RR Donnelley, once considered the “world’s largest printing company,” also had a book plant in the Bloomsburg area. It reportedly employed 400 people when it closed in 2011.
The website for the Chicago-based RRD corporation noted that it began as a small print shop in 1864. Though print products are still part of the company’s offerings, the corporation has diversified into e-commerce, marketing and communications.
WARN Act notification, required under federal law, requires employees and local government officials to be notified of a “mass layoff” at least 60 days in advance. A layoff of 50 employees or more triggers WARN Act notification.
