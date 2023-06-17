Meghan Beck

Meghan Beck, of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project, spoke about the need to create Susquehanna Valley Community College (SVCC) at a business leaders forum held Friday at the Silvermoon Banquet Hall.

LEWISBURG — After 16 years of work, advocates for a new community college in the Susquehanna River Valley are looking to make a final push to turn their dream into a reality.

“So the way a community college works is, the state of Pennsylvania has actually come up with a very interesting way of funding these,” said Meghan Beck, former president of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP), a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to establishing the Susquehanna Valley Community College (SVCC). “The local municipal taxing bodies have to sponsor the community college, so they have to put up money. But if they put up money, the state is legally bound to match that money.”

