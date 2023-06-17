LEWISBURG — After 16 years of work, advocates for a new community college in the Susquehanna River Valley are looking to make a final push to turn their dream into a reality.
“So the way a community college works is, the state of Pennsylvania has actually come up with a very interesting way of funding these,” said Meghan Beck, former president of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP), a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to establishing the Susquehanna Valley Community College (SVCC). “The local municipal taxing bodies have to sponsor the community college, so they have to put up money. But if they put up money, the state is legally bound to match that money.”
Roughly 50 people gathered in the Silvermoon Banquet Hall on Friday afternoon for a business leaders forum, sponsored by the SVCEP, to hear from Beck and a variety of other speakers on why the valley needs a comprehensive community college to serve Montour, Snyder, Northumberland and Union counties.
A comprehensive community college refers to an educational institution that provides academic instruction and serves as a provider of workforce development and vocational preparation. Numerous speakers said the valley has specific educational and vocational needs that are not currently being met by other institutions.
“It’s not just a matter of copy and paste,” said Dr. Carl Jensen, a retired college professor and SVCEP board member. “Because what works in Pittsburgh may not translate exactly to what works here. That’s why an independent, regional college is so important, because we understand the culture, the traditions, and the needs, specifically, of the valley.”
According to literature provided by SVCEP, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties have more than a quarter-million people who don’t have access to an affordable, degree-granting community college within a reasonable commuting distance. Because of a lack of access to affordable education, many employers routinely face shortages of skilled workers and, subsequently, must draw from an out-of-state labor pool.
“Advance Central PA, which is our Central Pennsylvania workforce development group, they did a five-year study, or plan, for 2020 through 2025, so we’re in the midst of this period,” said Beck. “They expected us to gain 6,000 jobs while losing 2,500 people. So, as you can imagine, losing 2,500 people from our region, that’s constantly putting more and more pressure on businesses.”
The goal of SVCC, per an executive summary of its 2023 business plan, would be to offer a custom designed curriculum that includes associates degrees, lifelong learning classes, and certificate programs that address current workforce needs.
The keynote speakers included Dr. Chris Gray, president of Erie County Community College, the newest community college in the commonwealth, and Brent Davis, Erie County executive.
Gray spoke about the challenges of starting a new community college, and reiterated the importance of hiring “seasoned experts in comprehensive community colleges,” while Davis focused on some of the economic hurdles.
“There’s a lot of benefits in terms of a community college. There’s also a lot of risks. Prior to this accreditation, there’s going to be a big bill that you’re going to have to figure out how to foot and nobody wants to talk about it,” said Davis.
SVCEP is seeking a $1.2 million sponsorship by Montour, Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties.
“It’s $14 per household per year is what the average is across the four counties,” said Beck. “So we’re asking them to commit some tax money, then that tax money is then matched by the state. It’s sort of like a matching grant.”
While taxpayers face an initial tax burden in the process of launching a new community college, board members contend that doing so would guarantee large returns on investment.
“What we did was we had a study completed by the market labor specialist, called EMSI — Economic Modeling Specialist International — they’re now called Lightcast,” said Dr. Lenaire Ahlum, SVCEP executive director. “And what they told us was, in the first ten years, we would see a $78.5 million economic impact because of our community college. And then, starting in year 11, annually we would see $16+ million, and that number would grow. This is the kind of return we could see.”
SVCEP board members ended their presentation by calling upon community members to reach out to their county commissioners to help move the project forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.