SUNBURY — Individuals who are new to Medicare are invited to attend a “Get Ready for Medicare: The Basics for People Who Are Joining” a free community workshop to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 11, in the Northumberland County Human Services Building B, 322 N. Second St., Sunbury. The event is sponsored by PA MEDI, a program of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.
This workshop is specifically designed to assist people who will be enrolling in Medicare, either because they will turn 65 years old or because they receive Social Security disability benefits. The workshop is also appropriate for spouses and caregivers.
Roughly 100,000 Pennsylvanians enroll in Medicare each year. Many struggle to make the right decisions about their coverage because they do not have clear information. The Medicare enrollment process is complex and there are key decisions that must be made according to strict deadlines. There are also programs available that can help Medicare enrollees save money. Beneficiaries are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to get information from highly trained people who will offer unbiased advice.
To register, call 570-495-2384. The Northumberland County Agency on Aging is a local affiliate of PA MEDI, a program of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the designated State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) in Pennsylvania. SHIPs receive grant funding from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide direct, local assistance to Medicare beneficiaries through one-on-one, counseling sessions (both in-person and over the phone), presentations, and public education programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.