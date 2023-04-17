SUNBURY — Individuals who are new to Medicare are invited to attend a “Get Ready for Medicare: The Basics for People Who Are Joining” a free community workshop to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 11, in the Northumberland County Human Services Building B, 322 N. Second St., Sunbury. The event is sponsored by PA MEDI, a program of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

This workshop is specifically designed to assist people who will be enrolling in Medicare, either because they will turn 65 years old or because they receive Social Security disability benefits. The workshop is also appropriate for spouses and caregivers.

