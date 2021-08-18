LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County is hosting a media sale blow-out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, during it’s ReDiscover! Community Celebration.
More than 2,000 CDs, DVDs and audio books will be for sale. CD categories will include country, classical, pop/rock, jazz, holiday and more.
All proceeds from the sale benefit the Public Library for Union County and will be used on materials, programs and services for the community to enjoy.
For more information, visit www.unioncountylibraries.org/rediscover or contact the library at 255 Reitz Blvd. or 570-523-1172.
