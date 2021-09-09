BOALSBURG — The Pennsylvania Military Museum will host a series of lectures focusing on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack.
At noon Saturday, Sept. 11, a lecture will be held on combat aviation during the War on Terror from the perspective of a pilot, Jennifer Bennie. At 2 p.m., the former commander of the 28th Division will share his experiences commanding the 2nd Brigade Combat Team during the assault in Ramadi, Iraq, 2006.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, the museum will host an online lecture presented by Chuck Johnson, who will discuss his experiences as a Seabee during multiple deployments in support of the Warr on Terror.
For more information, visit www.pamilmuseum.org.
