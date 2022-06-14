UNIVERSITY PARK — The Spotted Lanternfly Management Guide, a primer on the invasive pest, was recently published by Penn State Extension.
Written by PSU educators and scientists, the guide features comprehensive information, illustrations, charts and photos on the pest's biology, behavior, plant damage and management. It also contains an overview of ongoing research.
The spotted lanternfly, an invasive planthopper, was first detected nearly eight years ago in southeastern Pennsylvania. Not only does it feed on more than 70 species of trees and other woody plants, but it also can render outdoor areas unusable by leaving behind a sugary excrement called honeydew.
The spotted lanternfly quarantine area has been extended to 45 Pennsylvania counties. The guide was published to provide the latest information on ways to manage spotted lanternflies, including an assessment tool that can help people decide if and when to treat spotted lanternflies based on the severity of the population and the likelihood of plant damage.
The Spotted Lanternfly Management Guide is available online at extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly-management-guide. Residents may also obtain printed copies by contacting a Penn State Extension county office or by calling 877-345-0691.
