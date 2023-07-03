MILTON — On Friday morning — under a modest haze of Canadian wildfire smoke — Mike Longenberger knelt along the Veterans Memorial Walkway in downtown Milton and gingerly placed two new bricks inside the path.
“I’ve had people, over all these years, that would send me stuff from thousands and thousands of miles away,” said Longenberger, noting that he’s received brick orders from as far away as California and Alaska.
The veterans park is part of Milton’s Historic Downtown Walking Tour, a 1-mile downtown loop that features informational kiosks strategically placed at 15 locations. It is operated under the auspices of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
Longenberger recalls that, when the walkway first opened in 2005, it included roughly 500 bricks engraved with the names and titles of veterans.
“Then we started getting more and more and more every year. It got to the point where we’re up to 1,268,” said Longenberger.
On Friday morning, that number jumped up to 1,270 with the addition of the two newest bricks: One for Jennifer Baysore-Maybus, SK2 US Navy, and one for SSG Andrew A. Landis, Afghanistan.
The engraved bricks can be purchased for $60, to honor or memorialize those who served. Upon arrival after being ordered, the bricks are carefully placed along the walkway by Longenberger.
“It’s about veterans. The bottom line was it wasn’t just about Milton people. It was about veterans. That was the biggest thing when we started,” said Longenberger.
A retired Milton Area School District educator and administrator, Longenberger also served 22 years with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel. His name, along with a number of his family members, including brothers and cousins, can be found along the red brick path, which also serves as a kind of memory lane when strolling down it.
Since its inception, Longenberger has been deeply involved with maintaining both the walkway and the surrounding park, and can often be found cleaning up the bricks, conducting routine maintenance, and mowing the grass. The American flag, which flies from atop a flagpole overlooking the park, also gets replaced twice a year. Proceeds from the sale of bricks are used to help maintain the site. Donations are also needed to support the park.
“I love to come and do it because it gives me something to do,” Longenberger said. “I just want to continue to do this in my lifetime.”
Spaces for engraved bricks remain available as Longenberger said the park was designed to accommodate 4,000 bricks. Brick order forms are available at the park, located next to the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street. Forms are also available online, at visitmiltonpa.org.
