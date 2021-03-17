MILTON — Hosted at the CSIU, the 2021 Middle School Media and Design Competition looked a little different this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, gathering and social distancing guidelines, the competition was conducted in a virtual format. This didn’t stop these middle school students from bringing their “A” game in creativity, innovation and design.
The competition consists of six categories. The entries are judged by professionals who work in the Susquehanna Valley in the field of the category they reviewed and judged. Projects are evaluated and judged based on a rubric that is also used at the state level competition.
Teams of students entered the competition from the Central Columbia, Danville area and Milton area school districts.
The winners in each category were:
• 3D Design: Milton Middle School, Katelyn Davister, seventh grade.
• Animation: Milton Middle School, Miles Brown, eighth grade.
• Digital Movie: Central Columbia Middle School, Avery Geffken, Katie Hess, Natalia Taylor, all eighth grade.
• Graphic Design and Logo: Danville Middle School, Alyssa Bergenstock, eighth grade.
• Programming: Milton Middle School, Kaleb Eger and Joel Langdon, both eighth grade.
• Web Page Design: Central Columbia Middle School, Naomi Hottenstein, Ava Sitko and Maura Swab, all eighth grade.
The winner or winning team from each category will advance to the state level competition on May 25. The state level competition will also be in a virtual format and hosted by Dickinson College.
The high school level Media and Design Competition will be held March 23 and conducted virtually at the CSIU.
To learn more about the PA Media and Design Competition, visit www.csiu.org/MADCOM.
