Police identify remains of teen missing since 1969

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Tuesday that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

PSP announced the development and asked for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was 14 years old when she disappeared from the Andover Street Park on June 25, 1969.

