SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Lane restrictions will be in place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, along Snydertown Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
A contractor will be performing soil remediation, due to a previous crash, in both the eastbound and westbound lanes near Jeff’s Auto Body and Scrap Yard. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging where the work is being performed.
Motorists should expect delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
