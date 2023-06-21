State Police at Milton Simple trespass
WASHINGTONVILLE — Troopers reported finding two juveniles loitering on a property, and tampering with a water fountain.
The incident occurred at 12:23 a.m. June 15 at Church and Third streets, Washingtonville.
State Police at Selinsgrove Disarming with force
PENN TOWNSHIP — Corey Leiby, 28, of Selinsgrove, has been charged after allegedly attempting to advance toward a trooper and grab his taser.
As he was attempted to be taken into custody, Leiby allegedly resisted arrest, causing injury to two troopers. The incident occurred at 7:14 a.m. May 27 along State School Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Disorderly conduct
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Timothy Sickmeier, 57, of Beaver Springs, was charged after allegedly causing a disturbance outside of his residence.
The incident occurred at 7:57 a.m. June 18 at 906 Center Ave., Spring Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Williamsport man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at noon May 30 along Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2022 Kia driven by Lizzie Hertzler, 30, of Watsontown, attempted to turn left from Route 405 onto Armstrong Road and struck a 2021 Harley-Davidson driven by Brian Steppe, 42, of Williamsport.
Steppe was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected serious injuries. Troopers reported citing Hertzler with vehicle turning left.
One-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Ashley Gillespie, 40, of Montoursville, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:59 p.m. June 3 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Gillespe went off the roadway, struck two mailboxes and a ditch. Charges of driving under the influence are pending the outcome of an investigation.
One-vehicle crash
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:35 a.m. June 14 along Route 87, Upper Fairfield Township, Lyocming County.
Troopers said a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Gayle Thompson, 73, of Williamsport, struck a concrete barrier on a curve.
Theft
MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old Muncy woman reported the theft of $4,370 but later refused to cooperate with the investigation, troopers said.
The incident occurred between May 15 and June 9 along Woodley Hollow Road, Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Lamar Retail theft
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — Joshua Patrick, 32, of Mill Hall, was charged after allegedly stealing 20 packs of Pokemon cards, valued at $99.60.
The incident occurred at 6:28 p.m. June 18 at Walmart, 167 Hogan Blvd., Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
