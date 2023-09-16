MILTON — A group of Milton Area High School students have been busy putting the finishing touches on their float which will appear in today's Milton Harvest Festival parade.
"Almost everybody from most of our CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs worked on it,” said Amanda Smith-Derck, cooperative education coordinator and diversified education teacher.
The parade steps off at 1 p.m. along Front Street, and caps a week of Milton Harvest Festival activities.
Students have spent time over the past week decorating the float, while community businesses provided a majority of the materials to help bring the float to life.
“We had donations from area businesses,” said Smith-Derck, adding that LandPro, of Watsontown, supplied the tractor to pull the float.
Eric Moser, a local farmer and member of the Milton Area School District school board, donated the trailer, and Snyder Farms donated the hay bales and corn stalks.
“Cole’s Hardware in Milton donated the mums and the pumpkins were given to us by the Milton Harvest Festival,” said Smith-Derck, adding that the pumpkins were leftover from the pumpkin roll.
“We’re here to promote our youth and career pathways and get them out in our community and see how we’re growing as a school district,” said Kelly Aucker, an early childhood education teacher. “It’s a tradition.”
From the student float to the Princess, Little Miss and Junior Miss candidates who will appear in the parade, Milton Area School District students play a big part in today's festivities.
Harvest Festival Co-chair Ned Germini said those who turn out for the parade should also be on the lookout for Milton high school students who will be collecting donations to support the event.
For the second year in a row, the parade collectors will be engaged in a friendly competition.
“It’s a competition between the (Milton Area High School) football team and the cheerleaders,” Germini explained. “That competition started last year.
“Eight football players and eight cheerleaders will be going down the parade route, collecting money from the crowd.”
Whichever group collects the most will receive a portion of the proceeds.
If at least $1,000 is collected, the winning group — either the football team or cheerleaders — will receive 10%. If at least $2,000 is collected, 20% will be given; if at least $3,000 is collected, 30% will be given to the group to bring in the most.
According to Germini, the biggest expense associated with the festival is the bands for the parade.
“To put on this week, especially the parade (is expensive),” Germini said. “The parade just spends money. We get no money in, other than the collections along the route.”
