MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — The Lycoming County Coroner's office has identified the 39-year-old Danville man who was pronounced dead after drowning July 30 in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Tuffy Beachel has been identified as the victim. Troopers said he was floating int eh river when he was taken away by the current and struggled to swim. Witnesses attempted to reach the man, but were unable to do so in time to save him.
