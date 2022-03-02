State Police At Selinsgrove Strangulation
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Lance Chubb, 55, of Mount Pleasant Mills, has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 24 at 124 Aline Church Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Chubb assaulted Patricia Poff, 44, of Milton, during an argument.
Chubb was arraigned before District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg, and released on $25,000 bail.
Two-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:34 p.m. Feb. 26 at University Avenue and Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2010 Honda CRV driven by Darlene Slavick, 22, of Somerset, N.J., ulled from a stop sign and struck a 2005 Honda Odyssey driven by David Dillman, 62, of Middleburg.
Both drivers were belted and not injured. Slavick was cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Burglary
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a church was broken into and ransacked between 10 a.m. Feb. 3 and 6 a.m. Feb. 4 at 9084 Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Anyone with information on the incident should call troopers at 570-374-8145.
Retail theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Brook-lyn Gearhart, 23, of Middleburg was charged after allegedly activated an Amazon gift card without purchasing it.
The alleged incident occurred at 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Harvey’s, 9082 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Charges have been filed as the result of an elder abuse complaint investigated by troopers.
An unidentified 47-year-old Middleburg woman was charged. Troopers reported the victim as being a 63-year-old Middleburg woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:48 p.m. Feb. 24 along Bowersox Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville teen escaped injury when his vehicle went out of control in a curve and struck a guide rail at 3:50 p.m. Feb. 25 along Route 405 northbound, south of First Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Dustin R. Lander, 19, was traveling north when it went out control in a left curve, police noted. After hitting the guide rail, police said the vehicle rotated clockwise before coming to rest in the roadway. Lander was belted.
He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Cogan Station man was uninjured after his vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment and rolled at 7:46 a.m. Feb. 25 along I-180 eastbound Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Richard I. Shelley, 30, was belted when his 2002 Jeep Liberty was traveling east, went out of control, left the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment and rolled over. Shelley was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
PINE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a boulder at 10:49 p.m. Feb. 22 along Route 287, Pine Township, Lycoming County.
Traveling in dense fog at a low rate of speed, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by David J. Murphy, 25, of Wilkes-Barre struck the boulder in the roadway. Murphy and his passenger were belted.
1-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 8:47 a.m. Feb. 25 along Interstate 180, at mile marker 19.9, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2007 Jaguar X-Type driven by Ciara Smith, 31, of Williamsport, struck a guiderail and spun.
1-vehicle crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A Cogan Station man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 8:05 p.m. Feb. 18 along Northway Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford F250 Supercab driven by Richard Manny, 75, lost control after hitting ice in the roadway. The Ford then struck an embankment.
Hit and run
MONTGOMERY — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a parked vehicle at 4:01 p.m. Feb. 14 along Penn Street, Montgomery, Lycoming County.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle was traveling east when it attempted to merge into the eastern lane and struck a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Alyssa D. Brown, 32, of Montgomery. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.
Burglary
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone gained access to a Randall Circle residence in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, and fled with $40 cash.
The incident was reported at 3:39 p.m. Feb. 22. The money belonged to a 39-year-old Williamsport woman.
Theft of motor vehicle
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to take a trailer between 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 6 along McGill Hollow Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
A lock valued at $10 was damaged and a 2006 Mustang was damaged, police reported. A 2015 black Sureload with Pa. registration XJL-4538 was stolen, police added.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone took a Miller Big Blue 400 Pro welder valued at $20,000 from Sunbelt Rentals, Bellefonte.
The incident was reported between 3 p.m. Feb. 11 and 6:15 a.m. Feb. 14 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 37-year-old Williamsport woman reported a 2018 Landcraft as stolen.
The incident was reported at 12:57 p.m. Feb. 22 along Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The vehicle was recovered in Philadelphia.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 42-year-old Unityville man was charged with harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct as the result of an alleged incident that occurred at 9:40 p.m. Feb. 12 along Myers Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
JLP Bar and Grill and a 36-year-old Unityville woman were listed by troopers as victims. Damage was reported: Pool stick, $30; entrance door window, $127; and deck railing, $2,000.
Harassment
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 67-year-old Williamsport man reported finding anonymous letters in his mailbox.
The incident was reported to have occurred between 5 p.m. Feb. 11 and 7:39 p.m. Feb. 14 along Harvey Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
State Police At Bloomsburg Harassment
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — Two people were cited as the result of an alleged domestic disturbance which occurred at 4:09 a.m. Feb. 27 at 9 Turners High View Road, Mount Pleasant Township, columbia County.
Troopers said Ronnie Hess, 50, of Bloomsburg, threw water at and sat on Tracy Kressler, 53, of Bloomsburg. Kressler allegedly pushed Hess.
Harassment
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — Marie Diemilio, 41, of Muncy Valley, reported a road rage incident involving a gold Nissan SUV and a while male in his 70s or 80s.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 4:59 p.m. Feb. 26 at 3030 Route 42, Greenwood Township, Columbia County.
