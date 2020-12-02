HARRISBURG — State date released Wednesday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 220 over six area counties. Four new deaths — three in Northumberland and one in Columbia — were reported in local counties.
Confirmed new cases of COVID rose by 57 in Lycoming County, 48 each in Northumberland and Montour counties, 30 in Snyder County, 25 in Union County and 12 in Columbia County.
Muncipalities with the highest rate of infection among counties: Northumberland (Coal Township, 515 cases), Columbia (Bloomsburg, 631 cases), Union (Lewisburg, 386 cases), Snyder (Selinsgrove, 373 cases), Lycoming (Williamsport, 731 cases), Montour (Danville 412 cases).
Statewide, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 8,291. Since March, the state has reportedly logged over 375,000 cases of COVID-19. The state reported 194 new deaths on Wednesday. More than 10,750 Pennsylvanians have died due to COVID-19 since March, according to the Department of Health.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 2,564 cases (136 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 2,135 cases (39 deaths)
• Union County, 1,646 cases (17 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,446 cases (51 deaths)
• Snyder County, 962 cases (21 deaths)
• Montour County, 491 cases (15 deaths)
