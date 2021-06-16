LEWISBURG — Bucknell University presented degrees to more than 800 graduates during a commencement ceremony held May 23.
The following students, with their degrees and hometowns listed, graduated:
Elijah Farrell, Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies, Lewisburg
Matt Fedorjaka, Bachelor of Arts in economics, Lewisburg
Claire Martin, Bachelor of Arts in women's and gender studies, Lewisburg
Holly Moore, Bachelor of Arts in sociology, Lewisburg
Lucas Rankin, Master of Science in chemical engineering, Lewisburg
Andrew Scott, Master of Arts in English,Lewisburg
Melanie Scurto, Master of Science in education in college student personnel, Lewisburg
Jon Hayes, Bachelor of Science in biology, Mifflinburg
Bryanna Yost, Bachelor of Arts in biology, Mifflinburg
Frankie Guida, Bachelor of Arts in economics, Milton
