LEWISBURG — Bucknell University presented degrees to more than 800 graduates during a commencement ceremony held May 23.

The following students, with their degrees and hometowns listed, graduated:

Elijah Farrell, Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies, Lewisburg

Matt Fedorjaka, Bachelor of Arts in economics, Lewisburg

Claire Martin, Bachelor of Arts in women's and gender studies, Lewisburg

Holly Moore, Bachelor of Arts in sociology, Lewisburg

Lucas Rankin, Master of Science in chemical engineering, Lewisburg

Andrew Scott, Master of Arts in English,Lewisburg

Melanie Scurto, Master of Science in education in college student personnel, Lewisburg

Jon Hayes, Bachelor of Science in biology, Mifflinburg

Bryanna Yost, Bachelor of Arts in biology, Mifflinburg

Frankie Guida, Bachelor of Arts in economics, Milton

