LEWISBURG — When Samantha Pearson, outgoing director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods, needed help fixing some broken trash grabbers used by volunteers to clean up downtown after a long winter, she turned to dedicated volunteers, Dave Elton and Bob Lamparter.
The former is a retired engineering professor and the latter a retired pathologist and life-long tinkerer. They do repairs for different local community organizations. Bob enjoys doing “autopsies” on the broken items to see how they work. Often when something breaks, it’s a simple repair saving the organizations money. Many times the parts needed for the repairs can be fabricated from hardware bought at Cole’s or from metal from Trate’s Surplus in Milton.
The postmortem on the trash grabbers showed that the same small link had broken in all of them. Although the links could have been fabricated from metal, it would have been time consuming. Since the original parts were made of plastic, Bob turned to his son Matthew Lamparter, the director of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Laboratories at Bucknell and overseer of The Maker-E — one of the makerspaces on campus with 3D printers. Bucknell is often generous in aiding local community organizations. Bob made a CAD (computer-aided design) file of the link as required by the 3D printer and emailed it to his son. That file failed to print and Matthew had to recreate the drawing in a format the printer would accept. With some minor hand filing the first prototype fit the grabber. Matthew further adjusted the CAD drawing to eliminate the hand filing and printed eight more — four to repair the current broken grabbers and four spares since it’s anticipated that this part will break in some of the other grabbers. In order to get to the broken links the team had to grind out the rivets that held the gripper fingers in place. Replacement rivets of that specific size were not readily available, so Dave suggested replacing them with roll pins, making this repair easier in the future.
“Lewisburg Neighborhoods depends a lot on volunteers," said Pearson. “And we have a limited budget. During our cleanup this spring, it was disappointing when four of our trash grabbers broke! We are always looking for environmentally friendly ways to solve our problems. This particular repair wound up turning into a bit of an adventure in technology.”
“We’re not sure how they were broken. Perhaps the people doing the cleanup were engaged in grabber jousting or it could just be regular wear and tear or a weakness of the design. Hard to tell. In any event, we’re glad to be able to get them back into action rather than having to throw them away with the rest of the trash we collected.”
Lewisburg Neighborhoods works to preserve natural settings and streetscapes, strengthen ties among neighbors, and improve quality of life. Those wishing to help the cause may contact Lewisburg Neighborhoods at news@LewisburgNeighborhoods.org, or by calling 570-523-0114.
