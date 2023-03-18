LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University student has reportedly been charged in the alleged assault of a New Jersey teenager.
According to a media report out of New Jersey, Alex Brown, 21, has been charged in connection with an assault which allegedly took place at midnight Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Oceanport, N.J.
Brown, a graduate of Red Bank Catholic high school in New Jersey, is listed on the Bucknell website as being a member of the university's football team.
Mike Ferlazzo, a Bucknell spokesperson, confirmed that Brown is enrolled at the university as a member of the Class of 2026.
He offered no further comment on the matter.
According to a New Jersey media report, Brown and two others — Jake Jacobson and Anthony Veltri — allegedly assaulted the 16 year old at a party. The alleged victim sustained a bone fracture above his right eye, which required surgery.
Media reports indicate Brown told police he stepped in as part of an effort to stop the boy from being assaulted.
According to media reports, Brown set a high school single-game record when he threw for six touchdowns and ran for two more in a playoff win over Morris Catholic at Count Basie Field in Red Bank, on Nov. 12, 2021.
The game came one day after the death of Brown's mother, Michelle Eskengren-Brown, to cancer, and generated national headlines.
According to the Bucknell University website, Brown's father was a wide receiver for the University of Arizona. His uncle, Steve Brown, was a Bucknell linebacker from 1984 to 1987.
