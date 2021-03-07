LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University management class recently announced partnerships with Mental Health America, Lewisburg Area School District (LASD), Janet Weis Children's Hospital along with Kelsey's Dream and RiverWoods Senior Living Center.
Project decisions of Management 101 were announced after students presented ideas via video as they sought grants to fund their outreach projects. Community members and student veterans of the program asked questions and offered expertise.
Tammy Hiller, Bucknell University professor of management, said unusual circumstances due to COVID-19 encouraged students to think more deeply about underlying issues of their service projects.
"(They) became very passionate about wanting to serve the community partners they had partnered with," Hiller said. "There was a lot of passion in their final debates. As excited as companies are to pursue the choices they made, I think they also very well regretted they could not help out all the organizations they wanted to engage."
Hiller said students saw providing service to the community as "healing." Likewise, students appreciated there were community partners willing to work with them.
"This time has challenged their creativity," Hiller said. "Because they have to be prepared to do everything virtual if they are not able to things in person."
The procedure differed from previous years, when Management 101 companies engaged in outreach, attracted publicity and sold a product to support a community project. But in the interests of safety, selling of products was not happening amid the presence of COVID-19 in the current semester.
Four companies recently presented ideas to an online panel before announcing their decisions.
• "Company A" will develop week-long mental health awareness activities with Mental Health America.
• "Company B" will assist on-line tutoring of elementary and middle school students in the LASD.
• "Company C" will make fleece-knot blankets, hold a virtual game night and walk-a-thon for the Janet Weis Children's Hospital and Kelsey's Dream.
• "Company D" will boost morale of Riverwoods Senior Living Center residents by organizing a Senior Prom and other activities.
Hiller said electronic tools adopted during the pandemic made things more efficient and encouraged collaboration. Whether they would be long-term additions to the Management 101 program would be evaluated.
