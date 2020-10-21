TURBOT TOWNSHIP — The Northumberland County coroner and multiple first responders were called Wednesday afternoon to a Turbot Township warehouse facility, where an individual mowing grass reportedly became trapped under a tractor-trailer truck.
Responders were dispatched at around 3 p.m. to Milton Warehouse and Distribution, 189 State Route, just off of Route 254.
According to emergency services radio communications, an individual who was mowing grass became trapped under a tractor-trailer truck.
Fire police had the entrance to the facility blocked shortly after responders were called to the scene.
In addition to the coroner, Pennsylvania State Police and first responders from the Turbot Township and Milton fire departments were called to the scene.
The Standard-Journal will publish additional information on the incident after it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.