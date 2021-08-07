Before we know it hot, humid summer days will turn crisp and cool as the growing season starts to wind down. But don’t put away your gardening tools just yet, fall is a great time to start laying the groundwork for a show-stopping spring garden. What could be better than a vibrant explosion of color after a cold, gray winter? Flower bulbs are a great place to start your garden design. Even the most inexperienced gardener can create something to be proud of. Bulbs are easy to grow, easy to maintain and since the nutrients are stored within the bulb, complicated soil preparation isn’t necessary. Grow them in beds, borders, window boxes, and containers.
Bulbs, such as crocus and snowdrops, start flowering as soon as the ground thaws. Tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and others follow shortly, with each variety blooming at its own particular time. When choosing bulbs, appearance is always first on the list but think about bloom time, too. This will let you plan for a succession of colorful flowers that will span a several weeks. Consider late varieties and bulbs that bloom in late spring. Bulbs prefer being planted into cool soil. Spring-blooming bulbs should be planted before the first frost. The cooler weather allows spring-blooming bulbs to winter over – an essential process that’s needed for them to bloom in spring. Summer-blooming “bulbs” such as dahlias and gladiolus are best planted in the spring after all danger of frost has passed.
The best type of soil for flower bulbs is a loamy or slightly sandy soil because it provides the drainage they need. Drainage is critical to keep bulbs from rotting. Most bulbs like to be planted two or three times their own height. This can vary though, so always follow the recommendation on the package. Most bulbs thrive in full sun but will tolerate partial shade. And beware of critters! Squirrels and their friends enjoy foraging for bulbs. After your bulbs are planted, lay a piece of chicken wire over the area to prevent them from digging. Secure with rocks or landscape pins. Remove when bulbs start to peek through.
Flowers from bulbs come in many different heights. When combining bulbs, put taller ones in the back and shorter ones in the front or interplant them and let the smaller bulbs grow beneath the taller ones. Short flowering bulbs such as crocus and squill look best when they’re planted in a group and can spread themselves around lawns, beneath shrubs and under trees. Taller flowering bulbs such as tulips, also look fuller and lusher when planted closer together.
Look for bulbs at your local garden center, big box stores, through catalogs, and online. Be sure to buy your selections well in advance of each planting season while there is a good selection. By shopping early, you get better choices and better-quality bulbs. The advantages when buying online or through a catalog are larger selection, detailed planting information, ability to buy in bulk, and seller discounts. Be sure to find reliable suppliers who will ship the bulbs at the right time for your planting location. The disadvantage is you can’t select the bulbs yourself. When you receive the bulbs, examine them well. Make sure they are firm. Avoid bulbs with mushy or moldy spots. Plant them soon after receiving the bulbs. You can, if necessary, store bulbs for a month or longer if you keep them in a cool, dry place.
With minimal effort, on a brisk autumn afternoon you can enjoy weeks of breathtaking beauty. Well worth it, I would say.
