MILTON — Sixteen students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days in the Milton Area School District, according to the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
The following numbers are being reported:
• Baugher Elementary School: Two students positive for COVID-19, three presumed positive and 14 quarantined; and two staff members positive.
• White Deer Elementary School: Four students presumed positive; one student quarantined; and one staff member quarantined.
• Middle school: Five students positive and two quarantined.
• High school: Nine students positive, three presumed positive and six quarantined.
