MILTON — On Friday, members of Milton Moose Family Center led a tour of the lodge for visiting Chairman of the Moose International Board of Directors Bruce Masopust.
Joined by Board Director Brian Toseki, Masopust delighted in touring the Milton Model Train Museum, located on the upper floor of the lodge, as officers showed them through the building's facilities like the Milton MakerSpace and the Chef's Place youth café.
"This is amazing, the time just to put it in. The kids must eat this up because I'm eating this up," Masopust said of the museum. He said so far this week he has toured Moose lodges in Sunbury, Lockhaven, Danville and Jersey Shore and has enjoyed being able to meet with members throughout the region.
"All you're doing is meeting great people that are in it for the right reason. They want to help the children at Mooseheart, the seniors at Moosehaven and the communities they live in, so it's just a blessing for me," said Masopust.
After the tour, Milton Moose Administrator Don Moser and Moose member Amanda Bradley presented to Masopust and Toseki on the Moose's community partnerships. This includes a $300,000 capital fundraising campaign coordinator by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) to make the lodge fully ADA complaint, including an elevator to access the building's four floors.
Bradley also highlighted an effort to expand community outreach and open the Moose to more local groups and events.
"There's a lot of really awesome things already happening here with the Train Museum, the MakerSpace and Chef's Place, but the one thing is that is needed is expanded community space that other organizations can also utilize," Bradley said. "We want to better utilize every aspect of this building because it's so large, and if it can benefit the community by being an open space available for groups to use or rent for their meetings, we need to do that."
Prior to the tour, Masopust presented Milton Moose officers with a plaque commemorating the visit. On behalf of the Milton Moose, he also presented Milton American Legion Commander Denise Ulmer with a donation to aid in repairs to the Legion Post 71 building following a fire there on Sunday.
Masopust, a native of Lodi, New Jersey, said the American Legion is close to his heart since his hometown lodge initially met in Lodi's American Legion.
"I'm so glad that on behalf of all our Milton brothers and sisters I was able to make a presentation to help them with the fire they just had," Masopust said. "Anytime a Moose Lodge can help another organization, whether it be the American Legion or the VFW, or work with other organizations like the Elks or Kiwanis, it only benefits the whole community."
