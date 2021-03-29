MIFFLINBURG — The program director of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, Mifflinburg YMCA Center, recently noted the center would celebrate a fifth anniversary in April.
Program Director Angela Haines relayed some stories of members who have found rewarding pursuits at the Mifflinburg YMCA Center. They included Jeff, who noted motivational programs such as SilverSneakers have been helpful in recovering from brain surgeries.
Programs for young people with special needs have also taken hold in Mifflinburg, noted LeeAnn, whose 3-year-old Camden was diagnosed with autism.
“We were very happy to find the Mifflinburg YMCA started a sensory night,” LeeAnn said. “Camden loves to come (to the sensory room). It is also a very relaxing time for me because he is in an area where he is safe and he also gets a lot of energy out which makes for a wonderful night’s sleep.”
Scott, a parent with a special needs child named Sadie, said the art program has been a very good fit.
“I enjoy seeing the kids coming into the YMCA for the Teen Leaders Club,” said adult member Kevin. “I talk with them and get to know them and have even bought pizza for the club. It is nice to see young teens being in the gym doing something that I like to do. It is a good way for them to spend their time.”
A SilverSneakers participant added that the program was not only for getting to see other people but also for the benefits of exercise.
“I am not here to lose weight, but to maintain it,” they said. “It’s also to keep my heart healthy and improve my flexibility and balance.”
The STRIDE (Success, Teamwork, Respect, Inspiration, Determination leads to Excellence) program gets boys on their feet and eventually participated in a 5K race. It can be a family oriented event.
“When I ran my first 5K, I really liked running with my dad,” said Grant. “I felt a big sense of accomplishment when I was done and I beat my dad.”
Elsewhere, member Darlene said twice-per-week classes have been behind some improvements to heart disease and COPD. Stacey added the welcoming atmosphere was non-judgmental. Craig has not been able to drive for a time, but has friends who get him to the center.
“I joined up with the Mifflinburg YMCA to give away face masks as the pandemic overtook us,” said Sharon. “I needed some way to give back at a time I was feeling quite sad about my husband’s recent death. The YMCA gave me focus and direction those first weeks of the pandemic shut down along with new friends as we worked together to reach out to others.”
Haines noted the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA began to offer Mifflinburg-area programs in 2009. But the opening of the center in 2016 brought new opportunities.
“We were able to reach out to more and more folks,” Haines said. “We’ve been able to serve those who are coming to improve their physical health as well as a variety of activities and programs from our seniors down to our little kids.”
Haines said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many programs but they are slowly being rebuilt.
The Mifflinburg YMCA Center, 333 E. Chestnut St. Mifflinburg, can be reached by calling 570-966-7273 or visit www.gsvymca.org for more information.
