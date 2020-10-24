NORTHUMBERLAND — The northern section of the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project is expected to be open to traffic in 2022, according to officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Work on the northern section, which will connect Route 147 south of Montandon with Route 15 south of Winfield, started in late 2015.
Construction of the southern section — which will extend from the Winfield interchange to just south of Shamokin Dam and bypass Routes 11 and 15 — is expected to begin in 2022. That section is scheduled to be completed in 2027.
Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer, said the project was stopped for six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The temporary shutdown impacted this construction season, but did not impact the opening of the northern section, which is expected to be opened in 2022," Deptula said.
He added that the mild weather throughout the summer allowed construction to progress "very well."
"The paving contractor was able to complete the work planned for 2020," he said.
According to Deptula, the $160 million contract for constructing the river bridge over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River was awarded to Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, of New Enterprise, was awarded the $53 million northern section paving contract.
Matt Beck, assistant district plans engineer, said the bridge is 4,545 feet long. It features 15 spans, with piers that range in height from 60 to 180 feet.
"Its cross section includes eight steel beams that are approximately 10-feet high," Beck said. "It has been constructed of approximately 50,000 cubic yards of concrete and approximately 20,000 tons of steel.
"It is PennDOT's eighth-longest bridge."
Deptula said the concrete deck on the bridge has been completed, with concrete bridge barriers currently being constructed.
"The pavement, except the final wearing course, was constructed from Ridge Road to the northern end of the project, where Route 147 is four lanes," Deptula said. "The pavement from Ridge Road to the river bridge, and from the river bridge to the Route 15 interchange, will be constructed in 2021."
In 2022, he said the final wearing course will be applied, and paving will be completed on the southbound lanes, from south of Route 405 to the existing southbound lanes on the four-lane section of Route 147.
The causeway, which was installed in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River during construction of the bridge, is in the process of being removed, Deptula said.
To prepare for paving to take place in 2021, he said haul roads are being constructed for the dump trucks to use.
Construction of foundations for overhead signs throughout the northern section will take place in the coming months. In addition, Deputla said traffic signals will be installed at Ridge Road and Route 147. Those will be activated at a later date.
Beck said the southern section is in the final design phase.
"Environmental clearance was issued in early 2019 for modifying roughly 2 miles of the project alignment to avoid the fly ash waste basins near Shamokin Dam," he said.
With that clearance issued, he said the following activities must be completed prior to the start of construction: Right-of-way acquisition, utility relocations, permitting and preparation of the final plans and bid documents.
Beck said work on all of those areas is ongoing.
Overall, Beck said the CSVT involves four interchanges, 22 highway structures and approximately 9-million cubic yards of earthwork.
"Its footprint will be approximately 800 acres," Beck said.
