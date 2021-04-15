WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12), recently returned from a fact-finding trip, said talking to people at the border with Mexico was essential if the situation there was to be understood.
Keller, a member of the House Oversight Committee, recently returned from a two-day trip with Republican colleagues. Their visit to El Paso, Texas, and Luna County, N.M. included stops at an intake facility, ports of entry and ranchers whose property includes the border itself.
“We looked at the intake facility,” Keller said. “To see those children is really heartbreaking. They are there without their parents in many cases.”
Keller described how a child with a phone number written on his arm was crying. The number apparently did not connect with someone who could help the child.
Keller said he learned the traffic currently at issue is controlled on the Mexico side of the border by cartels paid to bring people to the United States.
“If they don't have the money they work until it is paid for,” Keller said. “How could they enforce that? Because they have family members in these other countries and the people who come here know the cartels know that.”
Keller said he also learned from people at the border that cartel members sometimes overwhelm the Border Patrol by trafficking large groups of women and children. Drugs and what Keller called “not the nice people the kids are” can thus enter.
The visit included a nighttime look at the border where Keller said much local sentiment leaned toward completing a border wall and returning to a “stay in Mexico” policy of the previous administration.
The border crisis was humanitarian, Keller concluded, as well as a national security issue.
Joe and Theresa Johnson, New Mexico ranchers with property near the border, told Keller that they did not go out on their ranch without a firearm. Another resident said he was teaching his children how to use a gun for protection.
“They were thankful we came down there,” Keller said. “They mentioned that if you know anybody who wants to come down they can stay at (their) ranch. They said, 'We're not making this stuff up.'”
Keller recalled rancher Theresa Johnson told about encountering five masked, armed adults dressed in camouflage. Presumably, they were “coyotes” or guides leading other people into the country. She says asking where a “steer” went allowed her to leave safely.
Keller and the committee members were taken to a spot where construction of the border fence was stopped. He hoped citizens would realize the severity of the situation as Fentanyl and other drugs have also been trafficked across the border.
“I don't fault the migrants for coming here,” Keller added. “I fault the message of the Biden administration of 'just come to the southern border.'”
Keller said neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris, who was charged with dealing with the border situation, had visited the border to date. Keller said they would need to as any administrator would need to leave their office to evaluate a problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.