Kessels celebrate 50th anniversary

MILTON — Dr. Edward and Elaine Kessel, of Milton, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple was married May 12, 1972, by the Rev. Edward Reiter, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Milton.
They are the parents of three children, Erika, Adrian and Andrea.
The Kessels were honored with a family dinner party at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Jerry Sanders of Northumberland.
Their first grandchild, a girl, Elsie Louise Kessel, was born May 13 to their son Adrian and his wife Amy, of Connecticut.
The Kessels are extending thanks to everyone who sent cards to help celebrate their anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.