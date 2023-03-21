State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Watsontown man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 3:40 p.m. March 19 along Route 54, west of Main Street, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 1998 Volkswagen Beetle driven by a 17-year-old Hughesville boy traveled from the eastbound to westbound lane and struck a 2007 Ford Mustang driven by David Straub, 55.
Troopers said Straub, who was not belted, sustained a suspected minor injury. The 17 year old was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Ranklin Reaser, 46, of Allenwood, reported the theft of a screw driver and socket set, valued at $220.
The theft was reported at 1:19 p.m. March 5 at 308 Columbia Ave., Gregg Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — David Lenhart, 35, of New Columbia, was charged after allegedly writing a bad check for $889.34 to Beco Propane, of Mifflinburg.
Troopers said the incident occurred Dec. 21 at 41 Red Barn Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Firearm not to possess
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Kenneth Brown, 52, of Lewisburg, was charged after troopers said he was found to be in possession of a shotgun and muzzleloader, when he was not permitted to possess firearms.
The incident occurred at 4:25 p.m. March 15 at 404 Century Village, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
UNION TOWNSHIP — David Jacobson, 52, of Lewisburg, reported someone using his credit card to make a $69.77 Door Dash purchase.
The incident was reported at 1:01 p.m. March 17 at 361 Forest House Lane, Union Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Three-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash which occurred at 12:47 p.m. March 8 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2016 Freightliner driven by Keith Baker, 46, of Parkersburg, struck the rear of a 2005 Ford F250 Supercab driven by Charles Rohrer, 67, of Milton, as the Ford slowed. The Ford then struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Randy Fought, 64, of Danville.
One-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 49-year-old Danville man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 1:04 p.m. March 19 along Route 61, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said a 2021 Ford Bronco driven by Warren Pillgreen failed to negotiate a ramp, struck an embankment, went airborne and rolled onto its passenger side. Pillgreen was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported theft of $1,935.64 from Shannon Davis, 45, of Liverpool. The theft was reported at 12:06 a.m. Feb. 21 at 2685 Oriental Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
PFA violation
McCLURE — Brian Jones, 29, of McClure, was charged after allegedly violating a protection from abuse order held by a 29-year-old McClure woman.
The incident occurred at 11:28 p.m. March 17 along West Ohio Street, McClure.
State Police at Bloomsburg Burglary
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported that someone cut the power to a Dollar General store building, broke in by prying open a back door, and stole $1,446.
The incident was reported at 7:32 a.m. March 18 along Route 118, Sugarloaf Township, Columbia County.
Union County Marriage Licenses
• Andrew G. Virgo, 36, Lewisburg to Moriel H. Santos, 41, Lewisburg
• Skyler G. Rodarmel, 30, Millmont to Mary D. Brown, 35, Millmont
• David A. Slaugenhaupt, 26, Lewisburg to Amanda R. Catherman, 24, Lewisburg
Deed Transfers
• David L. Weller, Cheryl M. Weller, to Donald G. Shively, Renda J. Shively, right of way in Lewis township, $1
• Robin McGill, Andre McGill, to Andrew McGill, Brooke McGill, property in Buffalo Township, $199,000
• Ryan S. Tyson, Kristle J. Tyson, to Amanda L. Sheesley, property Mifflinburg Borough, $225,000
• Green Dragon Real Estate L.L.C., Dan Feldman, to Patricia M. Kost, property in Kelly Township, $1
• John E. Albright, Judy Albright, to Thomas R. Albright, Keri L. Albright, deed correction, $1
• Daniel C. Koss Trustee, William E. Fox Trustee, to Daniel C. Koss, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Richard M. Mckee, Linda J. McKee, to Richard M. McKee, Linda J. McKee, Richard M. McKee Jr. Trustee, Frank J. McKee Trustee, Kelly J. Vonada Trustee, McKee Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protection, deed correction White Deer Township, $1
•Eastern Communities Limited Partnership, Fine Line Homes Inc. Partner, to Vito Mazzamuto, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Matthew H. Zimmerman, Lucille Z. Zimmerman, Jacob M. Zimmerman, Irene M. Zimmerman, to Matthew H. Zimmerman, Lucille Z. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1
• Marvin R. Peachey, Martha M. Peachey, to Nathan J. Yoder, Sadie L. Yoder, property in Buffalo Township,$1
• Rhonda Martin, Rhonda R. Hernandez Corroto, Santos Valentin Hernandez Corroto, to Rhonda R. Hernandez Corroto, Santos Valentin Hernandez Corroto, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• William E. Goss Irrevocable Family Trust, Kenneth T. Goss Trustee, to William E. Goss, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Katy Albert Trustee, James and Karen Bottorf Irrevocable Grantor Trust, James Bottorf Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Karen Bottorf Irrevocable Grantor Trust, to Karen Lee Bottorf, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Kevin A. Shuck, Autumn L. Shuck, to Dalton S. Mitchell, Madalyn Mitchell, property in Limestone Township, $1
