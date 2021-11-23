HERSHEY — The improved health a local woman with sleep apnea has found was in part thanks to the expertise of a surgeon based at William S. Hershey Medical Center.
Jilline Bond was advised by Dr. Neerav Goyal, head and neck surgery specialist, as she considered Inspire, an FDA-approved device for treating the condition. Bond, an associate pastor at Revival Tabernacle of Watsontown, had tried a number of other solutions. Her sleep apnea was characterized by snoring and potentially dangerous blocked air passages at night.
The Inspire Sleep Apnea Innovation is a subdermal chest implant controlled by a palm-size remote. The implant sends an impulse by wire to the back of the tongue which moves it in such a way as to ensure free breathing. Smaller impulses continue through the entire time the user has chosen for sleep.
Bond, as noted in a previous piece in The Standard-Journal, called the results life-changing. Improved energy levels during the day as well as more restorative sleep without snoring were noted.
Goyal read research papers after a colleague had told him of his experience with Inspire.
“It really complimented my practice,” Goyal said. “Technically speaking, putting this device in mirrors many of the surgeries we do when we remove cancer.”
Obstructive sleep apnea, a stoppage of breathing, was Goyal’s greatest concern, as the complications can be far-reaching.
“That has been associated with a slew of problems,” he observed. “Falling asleep at work, workplace accidents, falling asleep on the road and motor vehicle accidents.”
Goyal cited data which indicated obstructive sleep apnea and not breathing can cause a higher strain on the lungs, high blood pressure, lead to heart attacks, strokes and diabetes.
“Some people have described the problem as being a problem which measures in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” Goyal said. “Some studies will quote as high as 60% to 80% are undiagnosed. You and I may have sleep apnea but we don’t know it because no one has done a study.”
To date, some apnea treatments have been effective, including CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines. The user wears a mask while a pump pushes air into a person’s airway thus keeping the tongue from falling back and blocking the airway.
“If they work, they work great,” Goyal said. “The unfortunate problem is not that (CPAP) is not functioning, but it is whether or not patients are tolerating it.”
The noise of the pump, the presence of something on the face and that the tube may knocked out of place make CPAP challenging for some users. Approved dental-like devices may also be a viable way to keep a person’s tongue from blocking their airway as they attempt to sleep.
Goyal noted that sleep studies can measure the number of times a person stops breathing over a course of an hour. Inspire is approved for patients with 15 to 65 “apnea events” per hour.
“If a patient stops breathing more than 65 times an hour, more than once a minute, they would not be candidates for this device,” he noted. “It is not that the device may not work with these patients, it is more likely that the device is unlikely to have a signficant enough effect to really have that impact we’re looking for.”
Goyal said the device is similar to a pacemaker. But rather than pacing the heart, the Insprie processor paces tongue movement relative to breathing.
Age, weight and a body mass index (BMI) of less than 32 were also among the qualifiers for Inspire. Goyal said some insurances may cover the procedure for people with a BMI of less than 35, but the rate of success may be less.
Battery replacement, he noted, was based on data collected from pacemaker users. Typically, a pacemaker battery lasts from 10 to 11 years. Goyal said an Inspire battery will likely last longer as the device is not in use around the clock like a pacemaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.